JRPG Mugen Souls Z coming to Switch in September

EastAsiaSoft confirmed an official release date for anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls Z, sequel to cult favorite Mugen Souls, coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop in North America, Europe and Hong Kong on September 14th. Pre-orders for the physical editions are available now with online retail partner Playasia.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game is true to the original Japanese release, featuring all prior extras, such as hot springs mini-games, additional CG gallery images, and now full English language support for both text and audio, making it the definitive way to experience this cult classic JRPG!

Mugen Souls Z is originally developed by Idea Factory in cooperation with Compile Heart and will be published for Nintendo Switch by Eastasiasoft Limited in regions outside of Japan. Physical Limited Editions will include the game, manual, 2-disc soundtrack, sticker sheets, art book and numbered certificate in a collector’s box. Standard copies are also available.

Undisputed goddess Chou-Chou is back for an all-new adventure as she attempts to conquer the twelve Zodiac worlds with the help of new and returning frenemies! This beloved sequel to Mugen Souls features free-roaming battle maps in strategic turn-based combat, a level cap of 9999 and the ability to deal billions of hit points worth of damage! As Chou-Chou, you can charm enemies to transform them into shampuru minions, customize party members’ appearance and abilities, create new peons and much more!

As Chou-Chou and crew navigate between worlds in their spacefaring ship the G-Castle, they’ll need to cooperate with new ultimate goddess Syrma to put an end to an ancient evil that’s recently awakened. Explore expansive worlds packed with field challenges, face off against enemy ships and meet loads of memorable characters, all presented in the anime-style “moe” aesthetic that fans adore!

This updated version of Mugen Souls Z includes all prior extras while faithfully adapting the content of the Japanese original, making it the definitive way to experience this cult classic JRPG!

Key Features:

-Explore twelve vibrant worlds and save the universe from an ancient threat!

-Fight monsters on free-roaming battle maps and make them your servants.

-Execute spectacular combos with your allies!

-Create unique peons by customizing body parts, faces and job classes.

-Enjoy anime-style “moe” aesthetics and remastered HD presentation!