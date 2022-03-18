Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha getting physical and digital release on console

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Red Art Games announced the upcoming release of Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha on PS4 and Xbox One. Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha is an acrobatic platformer both developed and published on Nintendo Switch by Three Legged Egg.

Both PS4 and Xbox One digital copies of Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha published by Red Art Games will be available for €4.99 on March 31st. 999 physical PS4 copies of the game will retail for €19.99 and release early April. The Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha physical edition for PlayStation 4 is now up for preorder on the official Red Art Games online store. Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha tells the tale of Glam, a brave girl tasked with rescuing her mother from the realm of Caterina. Three Legged Egg’s title is a challenging, fast-paced and action-packed platformer in which players have to run, jump, climb and swing in order to get to the exit of each level. Traps, spikes, goblins and bottomless pits are there to make things difficult for Glam. In Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha, more than 220 single player and 60 co-op levels are there to put players’ skills to the test.

Features:

■ Obstacle courses hand crafted to test the limits of the player’s acrobatic skills

■ Tight, precise and simple controls: only three buttons and the joystick are needed

■ 220+ Single player levels split into 11 chapters that have their own unique dangers

■ 60 multiplayer levels which require endurance, flexibility and precise hand-eye coordination

■ Glam, a customizable protagonist

■ Charming music