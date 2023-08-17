Exploratory adventure game Ashina: The Red Witch coming soon to console

Ashina The Red Witch
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, and solo developer Stranga, announced the forthcoming release on 25th August 2023 of Ashina: The Red Witch. A stylised exploration based, engaging story led adventure game, full of puzzles to solve and interaction, with many intriguing characters as you explore through a mysterious spirit filled world. Coming on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox OneXbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch.

Ashina: The Red Witch is a gripping action-adventure game set in a mystical world of the after-life. The central character, Ash, is a young ordinary girl, working in a bathhouse above her apartment. Ash will embark on a perilous journey through the spirit world to save her twin sister, Tena, and find a way home. Strange creatures, interesting characters and memorable moments will unfold as the story unfolds..

Throughout her long journey Ash must find a spirit known as a “Gatekeeper” to create a portal back to the land of the living and along her way help those spirits in need. She will forge an odd partnership with a mischievous spirit named Tanto who dragged her into this mess in the first place by stealing Ash’s late mother’s pendant.

The game starts off in Ash’s cosy apartment after she and her sister gather some ingredients for a late night dinner. There are a number of objectives and tasks that will be part of the overall game experience. Finding items, exploring, repairing things, solving puzzles and a whole host more of cleverly devised action encased in an strong and intriguing storyline marks Ashina: The Red Witch as a little game full of surprises.

Hand Drawn Pixel Perfection!

Everything in Ashina: The Red Witch is hand-drawn pixel artwork with hand-drawn lighting to help bring the magical world to life. The game’s top-down and side-on perspectives provide players with a unique and dynamic visual experience as they explore diverse landscapes, from the town of Shiruta, the City and its sewers of Chikara, even the ancient forest.

Ashina: The Red Witch offers an immersive original musical score that enhances the atmosphere and emotions of each scene. Each detailed element adds depth to the narrative, making the scenes emotionally charged allowing for a more engaging experience.

Facts:

  • A unique and (hopefully) thrilling story!
  • New and exciting characters, as well as some returning characters from ‘My Big Sister’ (prev game).
  • Adventure-like puzzles.
  • Character dialogue options to delve into the lore surrounding the universe.
  • An Original Soundtrack.
  • Achievements + Trophies!
  • Impressive location and echoing locations from the small town of Shiruta to the city of Chikarra, inhabited by spirits and ghosts that bring these locations to life.
  • A colorful cast of characters, including the mischievous spirit Tanto, the caring and gentle spirit Roku, and mysterious old woman Yoko.
  •  Playtime of “Ashina: The Red Witch” is estimated to be around 3-4 hours, depending on the player’s choices 

Filled with secrets to find and character’s to meet, where each item you find will have clues to where that may be used in more obscure situations is part and parcel  of Ashina: The Red Witch!  Exploration is the key that unlocks the mysteries of the spirit world, leading to extensions of the game’s ending. Every decision, big or small, influences Ash’s development and the world’s fate, creating a truly personalised and emotionally resonant experience for the players.

