Ashina: The Red Witch (XSX) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 8, 2023
XBOX One
5
0
previous article
How to use a Gameboy LINK CABLE with Analogue Pocket DOCK - Analogue says it isn't possible!
Ashina The Red Witch
Contents
Item Reviewed

Ashina: The Red Witch (XSX) Review

Author
Positives

Detailed story about venturing through a light hearted sprit world
Personality filled chibi pixel art fits the quirky vibe of the narrative
Multiple endings if you wanted some replay value

Negatives

Chatty dialog can be a bit much at times
Better pay attention to what you are reading or you’ll waste time wandering

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

A wordy adventure game filled with personality targeted to a more niche audience.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Originally released on PC about a year ago, Ashina: The Red Witch is a text-heavy adventure game now available on console. It is a pixelated journey about visiting the land of the afterlife, searching for your sister, and trying to cooperate with a mischievous spirit who stole your pendant. This spirit also likes to use the word “mang” at the end of most sentences to annoying results.

The four-hour campaign is essentially made of fetch quests that provide an excuse to travel the world, click on everything in the environment, and talk to all the NPCs. If you enjoy detail in your story while mixing some mystery and curiosity, then Ashina could scratch that adventure itch. Depending on your actions, different outcomes are available which yield different results, which provides some replay value for those with dedication.

Purposely designed with a retro pixel visual style, Ashina is a nostalgic, adventure game experience. The detailed world and subtle animations make this game what it is. The lighthearted yet serious tones wouldn’t be the same if presented with realistic 3D polygons. Instead, the chibi pixel art aligns with the goofy atmosphere of the plot and characters. The soundtrack also merges well with the visual design and narrative.

Ashina: The Red Witch is all about navigating a story. Meaning, there is no combat, some trial and error is involved, and you will probably get lost a few times as you try clicking on everything with every item within your inventory. Point being, even though there is really no way to lose, it is a game that isn’t for everyone. You’ll need to pay attention to the chatty dialog boxes because there are no quest markers. Personally, I would have liked a little more guidance with each plot beat because this is one of those games where you forget what you were doing when you come back to a few days later, annoyingly retracing steps to figure out the next move. However, if you enjoy a detailed story, this is a wholesome $10 digital download that acts like a non-violent, casual interactive novel, mang.

Also Try: a visual novel

Better Than: reading a plain ole book

Wait For It: Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery (Switch)

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
FeaturedRatalaika GamesReviewXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ashina: The Red Witch (XSX) Review
6.0
5
 
We Stay Behind (PC) Demo Review
8.0
 
Aliens: Dark Descent (XSX) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
Ride 5 Preview - Motorbike Franchise Goes Max Wrist
Ride 5 Preview – Motorbike Franchise Goes Max Wrist
 
we5
We Stay Behind (PC) Demo Review
 
Gastro Force
New retro-style boomer shooter Gastro Force now available
 
Scarlet Tower
MyGamer Visual Cast – Scarlet Tower (PC)
 
https://www.mortalkombat.com/
Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Gory Reboot
View All
Latest News
      
 
Escape from Terror City

3rd person shooter Escape from Terror City now available

by SquallSnake on September 6, 2023
Escape from Terror City is a third-person shooter inspired by run-and-gun classics but flipping the perspective behind the hero, all presented in retro low-poly graphics! Blast through enemy soldiers, mechs and tanks in arcade-style action mixed with 3D [...]
7
 
Gastro Force

New retro-style boomer shooter Gastro Force now available

by SquallSnake on September 2, 2023
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, and dual indie developers Somepx/Ferando Araujo, are excited to announce the release today, 1st September 2023, of Gastro Force – an exciting and explosive action FPS where the player takes on the role of last [...]
15
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums