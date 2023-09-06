3rd person shooter Escape from Terror City now available

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Escape from Terror City is a third-person shooter inspired by run-and-gun classics but flipping the perspective behind the hero, all presented in retro low-poly graphics! Blast through enemy soldiers, mechs and tanks in arcade-style action mixed with 3D bullet hell elements! Move your target reticle around the screen like a light shooter as you dodge projectiles and shockwaves! Can you survive and help save the city?

-Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

-Release date: September 6, 2023

-Price: US$9.99 / €9.99

Blast your way through a cityscape under siege in third-person shooter style!

Take down soldiers and heavily armed mechanized vehicles.

Master a mix of run-and-gun action and bullet hell intensity!

Enjoy nostalgic low-poly presentation.

Save the colony by destroying the enemy’s jammers and signaling for reinforcements!